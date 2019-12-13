Houses that receive their water from the burst water pipe that was repaired earlier this week have had to buy water because somehow their water supply was cut off even after the pipe had been repaired.
Chris Slabber, 69, said he had called the eThekwini Municipality a few times to report the matter.
Slabber said the water pipe on Glenturret Road in Manor Gardens provided water to a couple of streets, including Nunhead and Helston Roads, where at least 10 properties had been affected.
“They repaired the pipe but somehow they dropped us and we’ve remained disconnected,” Slabber said.