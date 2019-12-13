Frustrated Manor Gardens residents without water for days after burst water pipe









Durban - Some Manor Gardens residents face the long weekend without water after a pipe burst in the early hours of Monday morning. Houses that receive their water from the burst water pipe that was repaired earlier this week have had to buy water because somehow their water supply was cut off even after the pipe had been repaired. Chris Slabber, 69, said he had called the eThekwini Municipality a few times to report the matter. Slabber said the water pipe on Glenturret Road in Manor Gardens provided water to a couple of streets, including Nunhead and Helston Roads, where at least 10 properties had been affected. “They repaired the pipe but somehow they dropped us and we’ve remained disconnected,” Slabber said.

He said some residents were lucky because they had a swimming pool and they could use that water.

“We can’t do the washing, we don’t have toilet water and our taps are dry. We have to buy the water we don’t have,” he said.

Serisha Maharaj, 27, said she had been calling the municipality at least five times a day since Monday, to get her water restored.

Maharaj, who has seven people living on the property and pets, said yesterday that municipal staff told her that the problem had been resolved. She said she was struggling to live with just the water she was buying.

“I can’t go into the weekend without water. And I’ve not seen any water tankers,” Maharaj said.

“Every time we give water to the pets, there’s not enough left for us. We still have to clean ourselves and do dishes, many things need water.”

Ward councillor, Mkhipheni Ngiba, said the matter had not been reported to him. However, he said he would contact the municipality to assist the residents.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality was attending to all water pipes which had burst during the inclement weather. He apologised to residents for the inconvenience.

“We understand the frustration of the public and are moving with speed to get the situation to normality. Where there is no access to running water our water tankers are on the ground to provide support,” Mayisela said.

Daily News