Frustration over two week food parcel delay

Durban - The Provincial social development portfolio committee has come down hard on the Department of Social Development for taking two weeks to process applications for Social Relief of Distress (SRD) food parcels. In a written response to questions by the committee on Thursday, the department committed itself to reducing the waiting period for applicants to a maximum of five days. Committee chairperson Nonzwakazi Swartbooi said the large number of applications for the food parcels was acknowledged, but the waiting period did not alleviate the distress people had experienced since the start of the national lockdown. “During our two-hour committee meeting today (Thursday), I felt it proper to give members another opportunity to ask more questions because some responses to questions posed in our previous sitting last week were not satisfactory. To make people wait for about two weeks before their applications for food relief are approved, did not sit well,” Swartbooi said. “We’re talking about people who all of a sudden found themselves without wages because of the lockdown.”

She said the “war” was not being fought only by the department, but by the entire South African community, hence the need for those in charge to ensure that messages were conveyed to the needy on platforms, and in languages they understood.

“In the meeting, various issues from SRD to applications to the Social Security Agency (Sassa) for the R350 grant for the unemployed, were raised. The issue of the application process was a concern because the numbers that were provided to people are not working, and even the WhatsApp line is not functional, Swartbooi said.

“It is for this reason that we said that Sassa, in their undertaking to resolve the challenges, should address people and apologise to those whose applications have been delayed.

“We are happy with the department’s programmes in place, all we are saying is that an apology and explanation are needed to those who felt disadvantaged by the delays.”

In response, the department said it had co-ordinated its efforts to supply food to the needy with Sassa, the Action Development Agency and municipalities. “The nerve centres are a co-ordinating and monitoring mechanism for the application and distribution of SRD. The department has reviewed its processes and implemented a turnaround time of one to five days,” it said.

Committee member and IFP MP Les Govender said the manner in which the distribution of food parcels was co-ordinated was of concern.

“Responses to our questions were given but we are not satisfied with the reports that, in some cases, these food parcels are blatantly hijacked to be given to individuals connected to or aligned with a certain political party. We don’t understand why councillors should be involved in the distribution of these relief parcels,” Govender said.

The DA’s Elma Rabe said the delay in processing applications for the R350 grant was a “disaster”. “If these applications are delayed now, and we are told that measures will be put in place to fast-track them, then we are setting the system up for failure.

“The unemployment grant issue is a frustration. Given the complaints I receive, when the process is finally opened up it will crash, because it will be overburdened,” she said.

