FULLY EXPLAINED: How government proposes to end coronavirus lockdown

Durban - As the country waits with bated breath on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday night on whether or not the national lockdown will end at the end of April, a government document – shared widely on social media – has outlined exactly how the government will ease the restrictions.

The 27-page PowerPoint presentation document, which according to reports was discussed at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, reveals that the government is exploring an "alert system" based on the risk of the virus' transmission to ease restrictions on the economy that will be communicated to South Africans via SMS.

Among the proposal is that no gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a workplace will be permitted, passengers on all modes of transport must wear a cloth mask to be allowed entry into the vehicle and hand sanitisers must be made available and all passengers must sanitise their hands before entering. It comes as Ramaphosa unveiled a R500 billion socio-economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has seen South Africa implement a 35-day national lockdown that has led to hundreds of thousands of people losing their income.

According to the document, if lockdown regulations are amended to allow some economic activity to resume, it is possible the infection rate will accelerate and the virus will resurge.





"In this scenario, it would be necessary to quickly revert to more stringent restrictions in order to arrest further transmission. An 'alert system' with four to five levels would allow for flexibility and responsiveness, and would reduce the need to amend regulations in future. At each level restrictions would be more or less severe, and sectors and companies would know what activity is permitted depending on the level imposed at any time. Government would be able to switch between levels with far greater speed, and could use mass communications platforms (such as an SMS notification system) to signal this to the public," the document says.



Here are the restrictions the proposal says will remain in place after the national lockdown, and regardless of the level of alert at any given time: Sit-in restaurants and hotels

Bars and shebeens

Conference and convention centres

Entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres, and concerts

Sporting events

Religious, cultural and social gatherings

No gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a workplace will be permitted.

Passengers on all modes of transport must wear a cloth mask to be allowed entry into the vehicle.

Hand sanitisers must be made available, and all passengers must sanitise their hands before entering.

Public transport vehicles must be sanitised on a daily basis.

The proposal says the following rules will be imposed across all sectors and alert levels: • Industries are encouraged to adopt a work-from-home strategy where possible, and all staff who can work remotely must be allowed to do so. • Workers above the age of 60, as well as workers with comorbidities identified by the Department of Health should be offered a work-from-home option or allowed to remain on leave with full pay. • There should be workplace protocols in place that would include disease surveillance and prevention of the spread of infection. • All employers to screen staff on a daily basis for symptoms of Covid-19, including a symptom check as well as temperature assessment. • All employees to use a cloth mask especially where social distancing is not possible. • Work environment to have sanitisers available or hand washing facilities with soap. • Stringent social distancing measures should be implemented in the workplace.

The document says that individual businesses or workplaces must have Covid-19 risk assessments and plans in place, and must conduct worker education on Covid-19 and protection measures. These include: Identification and protection of vulnerable employees

Safe transport of employees

Screening of employees on entering the workplace

Prevention of viral spread in the workplace:

Cleaning of surfaces and shared equipment

Good ventilation

Managing sick employees

Monitoring systems must be in place to (1) ensure compliance with safety protocols and (2) identify infections among employees





What are the coronavirus levels the country could implement and how it could work?