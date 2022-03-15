Gang of armed robbers on the prowl in Verulam, strike three times in one day

DURBAN - Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) is searching for a gang of armed robbers that struck three times within minutes in Verulam, north of Durban, on Monday. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the gang had attempted to rob a home on Lotus Road in Temple Valley at approximately 11.36am.

“A woman screamed for assistance after she noticed them jumping over her boundary wall and running towards her. The robbers fled when they realised that the victim's screams caught the attention of her neighbours,” Balram said. “They sped off in a red/maroon Haval followed by a silver Hyundai SUV. The gang hijacked a silver Toyota Quest with registration NJ 73287 on Luxmi Road in Temple Valley minutes later. According to witnesses, they were armed with handguns and high-calibre rifles.” Balram said while attending to the scene, reaction officers received information that the red/maroon Haval was spotted in Parkgate.

He said officers went to the area, but the vehicle could not be located. Balram urged residents of Verulam to be on high alert. “The suspects are being sought for a spate of robberies that have occurred in the past few weeks. In most cases, they targeted homes with driveway gates that were left ajar or unlocked security gates,” Balram said.

Anyone who spots the suspects vehicles is urged to contact Rusa immediately on 086 1234 333. Police had not commented by the time of publication. Daily News