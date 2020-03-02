Gender-based violence under spotlight after soldier gets hefty jail term

Durban - GENDER-BASED violence came under the spotlight in the Durban High Court on Friday when SANDF rifleman Thembinkosi America Ngcobo was sentenced to life imprisonment, and an additional 170 years, for the murder of his girlfriend’s sister and several counts of attempted murder During arguments for sentencing, Judge Shyam Gyanda had said: “Is that the way we as black people have been raised, to treat women as possessions? Among us blacks there is this belief that we own our wives, they are ours to do with as we like. Despite all these programmes and campaigns, this doesn’t seem to change,” he said. In handing down the sentence, the judge said South Africans needed to change in a drastic way in order to change the landscape when it came to gender-based violence. “It will stop when the elders put their foot down and take a stand against youngsters when they behave like this, rather than protecting them,” he said. Ngcobo was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and an additional 170 years for 10 counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a fully automatic rifle as well as unlawful possession of ammunition. In January 2017, Ngcobo was issued with a rifle at the SANDF Upington base where he was to perform guard duties. Instead, he feigned illness before deserting his post and driving to Durban on a murder-suicide mission.

When it was noticed that he was missing his base commander called him on his phone, and he told his base commander that he was traveling to Durban to murder his former girlfriend, Nontokozo Mbambo, and their son, who was just two months old.

In Ntuzuma, Ngcobo shot Nontokozo’s sisters, Nokwanda and Nonzuzo Mbambo. Nokwanda died at the scene.

A year later Nonzuzo and her mother, Nomusa Mbambo, were shot and killed in their home. Police are still investigating the latter incident.

Ngcobo pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza welcomed the sentence. “The hefty sentence handed down by the court brings hope that no killer will walk free after gender-based violence incidents. Ngcobo left the family of the deceased broken. He took service firearms and travelled down to Durban with an intention to kill,” she said.

“As we continue to fight gender- based violence, we want to see the teeth of justice biting very hard. The conviction of this man paved the way for the successful conviction of all those involved in gender-based violence,” she said.

Khoza said government had put in place many resources to fight gender- based violence in the province. Further, she said Premier Sihle Zikalala had made it clear that her department and all other stakeholders should continue to fight for the protection of women’s rights. “Therefore, we call on all law-abiding citizens to reject and isolate those who continue to threaten the lives of women and children in society,” she said.