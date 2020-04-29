Generous donor comes to rescue of tenants at Tafta home

Durban - THE rental hike that was due to come into effect in May at a home run by the Association for the Aged (Tafta) has been postponed for a month, thanks to a generous donor.

Last week, the Daily News reported that a pensioner living at the home had criticised Tafta for choosing the most inconvenient time, the national lockdown, to increase the costs of some of its services, including rent.

The pensioner, who did not want to be named, had said his rent would increase by almost 10%, with a 20% parking hike.

Tafta chief executive Femada Shamam had said Tafta implemented rent increases annually in May. Tafta was exploring relief options, such as community financial support, which could be passed on to the residents.

Organisation of Civic Rights chairperson, Dr Sayed Iqbal Mohamed, had said Tafta could delay the increase, but not for long. Mohamed had called for the government to introduce swift measures to protect vulnerable tenants as well as desperate landlords during the Covid-19 pandemic.