Generous donor comes to rescue of tenants at Tafta home
Last week, the Daily News reported that a pensioner living at the home had criticised Tafta for choosing the most inconvenient time, the national lockdown, to increase the costs of some of its services, including rent.
The pensioner, who did not want to be named, had said his rent would increase by almost 10%, with a 20% parking hike.
Tafta chief executive Femada Shamam had said Tafta implemented rent increases annually in May. Tafta was exploring relief options, such as community financial support, which could be passed on to the residents.
Organisation of Civic Rights chairperson, Dr Sayed Iqbal Mohamed, had said Tafta could delay the increase, but not for long. Mohamed had called for the government to introduce swift measures to protect vulnerable tenants as well as desperate landlords during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This week, Shamam said Tafta had sought financial relief from its donors for pensioners. “We are happy to announce that a loyal Tafta donor has agreed to offset the rental increase cost for these elders for a month at the affected Tafta building,” said Shamam.
Tafta would continue campaigning for rental relief that could be passed on to pensioners at their other buildings.
The pensioner who had complained about the rental increase said: “They (Tafta) postponed the increase but left it at the same amount. Another R300 is not easy.” He said they would continue to pursue “a legal option” regarding the rental increase.
