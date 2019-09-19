The Santa Run is back this year with lots of family fun.

Durban - Saturday, November 30, will be all about children and family, games, live music and lots of festive activities when the 2019 Santa Run - powered by The Hub and The Sharks - gets going at the Jonsson Kings Park precinct. Kids can enjoy an inflatable zone and rides on Santa’s sleigh, while mom and dad shop at the Christmas market and enjoy the music.

The annual family fun event incorporates a 5km run or walk throughout the landmark stadium, including a tour around the precinct, through the Sharks rugby players’ change room and the tunnel leading to the fields.

While children enjoy an array of activities to keep them entertained, dads and moms can have a picture taken with their favourite Sharks players. East Coast Radio will broadcast live from the fields throughout the day.

Loshnee Bridgmohan, The Hub group marketing manager, said: “For the second year running The Hub is thrilled to host the families of KZN at this fun event. We invite the province to come out in their numbers and kickstart the festive season with us.”

The Sharks’ communications manager, Novashni Chetty, said: “Now in its third year, the Santa Run continues to grow from strength to strength and The Sharks are delighted to partner with Independent Newspapers for this event. It is a fantastic family day out with loads of entertainment and the event certainly reflects the spirit of the festive season. We have no doubt that this year’s event will be another resounding success and we encourage our fans and families to enter and be part of the day.”

Daily News acting editor Zoubair Ayoob said attendance at the Santa Run had grown every year and he expected no less this year.

“This is about wholesome fun for the entire family in a secure, vibrant atmosphere. Where else can you meet the Sharks and Sharkie, take on a number of fun obstacles while covering five kilometres and do your Christmas shopping in one venue?”

Free, secure parking is available. Tickets are on sale now at Webtickets for R100 before October 28 (kids R80). The first 1 000 tickets bought will receive a R50 shopping voucher from The Hub, a branded water bottle and a Christmas hat from The Daily News. For more info visit thesantarun.co.za.

Daily News