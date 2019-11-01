Get ready for The Daily News Santa Run at the Shark Tank









On Saturday the 30th of November, the fields of the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium will come alive with the sounds of happy children, live music and a whole lot of festive cheer for this year's Santa Run. Picture: Leon Lestrade / African News Agency / ANA Durban - WITH just a month left until The Daily News Santa Run on November 30, radio personality and fitness enthusiast Phindi Gule-Burley said people must get ready to get healthy and to have fun. The annual family event - powered by The Hub - is hosted at the Jonsson Kings Park precinct and incorporates a 5km run or walk throughout the landmark stadium. This includes a tour of the precinct, through the Sharks rugby players’ changeroom and through the tunnel leading on to the field. There will also be games, live music and loads of festive activities. Gule-Burley, 44, is also a Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa 2019 Finalist, an ultra marathon runner and an award-winning healthy lifestyle coach.

She finished her first Comrades Marathon in 2012.

In 2013, she was a co-founder and the host of the annual Comrades women’s seminars, to inspire women to take part in the ultimate human race.

In 2018, she received two awards from eThekwini and Gagasi FM, for getting people (especially women) to be active and live a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking about The Daily News Santa Run, she said: “People still have enough time to shop for comfortable shoes, comfortable clothing and go for those bra fittings that women always avoid.”

Gule-Burley is passionate about women’s health and her involvement with The Daily News Santa Run plays a significant part.

“On this day we will be all about moving and doing fun games and getting healthy but most importantly, we will be spending time with family and having the time of our lives.

“I will also be giving parents and children tips on how to keep healthy and fit, so do not miss out.”

Radio personality and fitness guru Phindi Gule-Burley will be the MC at The Daily News Santa Run on November 30.





Originally from Johannesburg, Gule-Burley now lives in KwaZulu-Natal.

She is among the 25 women announced as the Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa Finalist for 2019, and will represent KZN in the finals on November 8.

Free, secure parking will be available at The Daily News Santa Run.

Tickets are on sale now at Webtickets for R120 (children are R100 each). Late entries will be accepted on the day, and will be charged an additional R20 each.

For more info visit thesantarun.co.za

To vote for Gule-Burley in the Mrs South Africa finals, SMS “#SABC3 Phindi Gule-Burley” to 35959.

