Durban - Every year individuals around the world are diagnosed with leukaemia and other life-threatening blood diseases.
For many, their only hope of a cure is a life-saving blood stem cell transplant. This is why the Sunflower Fund will be embarking on a blood stem cell donor drive which will be held on Tuesday to recruit donors onto their registry.
At least 75% of stem cell patients are under the age of 25 years, this is according to The Sunflower Fund - a scary fact and anyone is at risk of being diagnosed with a blood disease.
The Sunflower Fund spokesperson Xolani Hlongwane says that interested donors need to be between 18-45 and willing to help anyone.
“Donors also need to weigh the constant weight of 50 and above, no chronic illnesses, no heart, brain or back surgery.”, he said.