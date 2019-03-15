The notorious Glebelands Hostel. PHOTOS: ANA

Durban - THE SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) feels undermined by the slow pace at which the Glebelands Hostel issue is being attended to by eThekwini Municipality. The city has not taken any remedial action in response to the 2017 public protector’s report, which found the municipality was in breach of various constitutional provisions in the manner in which the hostel was managed.

The SAHRC commissioner advocate Mohamed Shafie Ameermia and Deputy Public Protector advocate Kevin Malunga sought an explanation for why the recommendations of the report had not been implemented. They met city officials, including city manager Sipho Nzuza and mayor Zandile Gumede.

Ameermia said a proposal was made by both parties to establish communication lines and work closer in relation to the issue.

The public protector’s report recommended that specific actions be taken at Glebelands to rehabilitate the facility. Under investigation were killings and forced evictions.

Appropriate remedial action included the municipality compiling a database of evicted people and suitable alternative accommodation being provided to them if they could not be returned to their allocated rooms.

Malunga said: “The situation on the ground is not what we would like to see and we are not happy with the progress. There was an apology from the mayor for the slow pace and until then, our impression was that the city did not care about its residents. We believe the meeting was progressive and now the ball is in the city’s court.”

Mondli Mthembu, chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee, would appoint a councillor from the committee to monitor work being done.

Gumede expressed gratitude to the representatives of the institutions and committed the city to rehabilitating the hostel.

“We value the work that you do and understand fully well your oversight role and responsibility, as mandated by the Constitution.

“As the mayor, I commit that I will personally spearhead the project to rehabilitate Glebelands Hostel.

“We will also collaboratively engage with all relevant stakeholders to keep them updated until the project comes to completion.”

