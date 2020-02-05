Global shortage sees KZN hospitals battle local anaesthetic supplies









PUBLIC hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal are being forced to move stock of a dental local anaesthetic between institutions to cope with a global shortage over the past six to eight months. Picture: AFP Durban - PUBLIC hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal are being forced to move stock of a dental local anaesthetic between institutions to cope with a global shortage over the past six to eight months. Kavitha Singh, spokesperson for supplier Adcock Ingram, said the product in question, Xylotox, contained two active ingredients: lignocaine and adrenaline. She said there had been a global shortage of lignocaine which resulted in the erratic supply of Xylotox and alternative brands in the country. “The global shortage of lignocaine has put significant pressure on our manufacturer, as increased global demand for the product has impacted on their capacity to manufacture and supply accordingly. “As a result, Adcock Ingram did not receive sufficient quantities timeously to meet market demand in the recent months,” said Singh.

She said the supply Adcock Ingram received was prioritised for the public sector based on demand.

“Adcock Ingram has embarked on a project to stabilise the supply of the product in the market, and has already started receiving stock of the product since December. This stock has been prioritised for public sector depots and dental training centres.”

Singh said a total of 5720 packs (1.8ml x 100 cartridges) were supplied to the state on January 23, and another 9000 packs would be available for distribution this week.

“The public sector on average procures approximately 5500 units of the product a month, and the intended supply over the coming weeks will ensure that Adcock Ingram is in a positive stock reserve by the end of March.”

The KZN Health Department spokesperson, Noluthando Nkosi, said where necessary, and until the situation returned to normal, dental clinics would continue to “borrow” stock from other institutions.

Daily News