Kavitha Singh, spokesperson for supplier Adcock Ingram, said the product in question, Xylotox, contained two active ingredients: lignocaine and adrenaline.
She said there had been a global shortage of lignocaine which resulted in the erratic supply of Xylotox and alternative brands in the country.
“The global shortage of lignocaine has put significant pressure on our manufacturer, as increased global demand for the product has impacted on their capacity to manufacture and supply accordingly.
“As a result, Adcock Ingram did not receive sufficient quantities timeously to meet market demand in the recent months,” said Singh.