Good news for conservationists as black rhino population increases

Durban - Rhino conservationists, activists and animal lovers can give a sigh of relief because black rhino numbers have risen. The WWF Black Rhino Range Expansion Project (BRREP) which was started in 2003 by conservationists who saw the need to create new black rhino populations on large areas of good habitat. These conservationists are responsible for nearly two decades of hard work to increase black rhino populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently reported that black rhino numbers have risen from about 2 500 in the 1990s to 5 600. The project is run in partnership with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency and various private and community landowners. It creates new populations by moving founders (of up to 25 black rhino at a time) onto properties large enough to maintain a significant population.

That often involved neighbouring properties removing internal fences to create larger, unfettered reserves. There are 13 BRREP-created populations to date, on a total of more than 300 000 hectares of land.

Project head, Dr Jacques Flamand said it was great to see nearly two decades of hard work on behalf of black rhino paying off.

“Our sites now have 256 black rhino on them. And they have been busy. We had seven calves, born on four different sites, over the Christmas period. We’ve had a year of good rain so far in most of our reserves. We hope this leads to even more calves next year,” said Flamand.

Last year, half of BRREP’s sites reached the five percent annual growth target set by provincial conservation authorities. Black rhino numbers in the game reserves from which they were removed to create those populations, are also increasing consistently.

“We still need much more land if the impetus is to be maintained. A successful increase in black rhino numbers means that there are more calves produced and those need places to be put into as they grow up,” he said.

Despite increased populations the black rhino are not out of the woods. There are still only 5 600 black rhino in Africa.

“But there is still much to do and much of it involves BRREP finding suitable large blocks of land for black rhino, and owners of that land prepared to devote it to black rhino conservation – a risky and costly endeavour. This will be an ongoing challenge, particularly as wildlife tourism has been hard hit by the global coronavirus pandemic,” said Flamand.

A total of 133 rhinos were poached in KZN in 2019, which was nine less deaths than in 2018.

Last month KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said 28 rhinos had been poached in KZN since the start of the year. Around the same time, 41 rhinos had been killed in 2019.

Daily News