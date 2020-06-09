'Good response' to school reopening in KZN

Durban - ASIDE from concerns over the screening capacity in certain instances, and protests for jobs in Umlazi, the return to school of grades 7 and 12 pupils across the province proceeded largely according to the provincial Education Department’s expectations, MEC Kwazi Mshengu said yesterday. Mshengu said while most schools had successfully reopened, efforts were being made to ensure that the 104 that could not open would do so by next Monday. He said "many schools reopened without major setbacks. This shows that we have prepared schools. We received positive responses from around the province”. Water shortages were the major cause of the 104 schools not opening. “Those learners that are affected are being transported to nearby schools with enough floor space, so that we can continue with teaching and learning,” said Mshengu, adding that water tanks would be delivered to the affected schools. He said screening capacity needed to be increased to prevent delays to the start of lessons.

However, some schools in Umlazi were blockaded by people unhappy about the co-operatives appointed to clean the facilities. They said people from only one section of the township had been appointed, and other sections were left out.

Mshengu said police should be dispatched to the affected schools so that lessons could proceed.

A blight on the return to class was the condition of Tobi Primary school in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, near Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School, which Mshengu visited yesterday.

Teachers and school governing body (SGB) members at the dilapidated Tobi Primary had hoped that Mshengu would stop by while in the area, but watched as his convoy passed by.

Classrooms had broken windows and no doors. Pupils came to the gate wearing masks, had their temperatures checked and hands sanitised, but the classrooms were a mess.

The Grade 7s were kept in one block and rubbish, old waste pipes and rusted fencing material had been dumped in the rest of the classrooms. Water tanks were installed, but they had not been filled.

The hand-washing stations Mshengu had promised would be installed were delivered, but the mini tanks and soap dispensers had not been filled.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the MEC had received reports about the conditions at Tobi Primary while at Umbumbulu, and was shown pictures of the disturbing state of the school.

“We have referred the matter to the district officials to address. Tobi is unfortunately one of the 104 schools in the province that we said were not ready to reopen, but due to the fact that the list of those schools had not been announced, parents went ahead and sent pupils to school without knowing that the school is not ready to receive pupils,” he said.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA spokesperson Thirona Moodley said the major challenge was water and sanitation. “The department had indicated that 62% of liquid soap, 82% of masks and 83% of thermo scanners were delivered. How did the minister come to the conclusion that KZN is 99.5% ready to open schools?” she asked.

