The Traditional Healers Association, a country-wide organisation of traditional birth attendants at the 'Restoring African Dignity Through Traditional Birth Attendants' conference held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Howard College. Picture: Thabiso Goba

Durban - The government is moving to officially recognise traditional births that would pave the way for non-medically trained midwives.



This emerged at a two day conference at the University of KwaZulu-Natal which is being hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the theme 'Restoring African Dignity Through Traditional Birth Attendants'.





Nobongile Kakayo, 61, is the leader of the Traditional Healers Association, a country-wide group of traditional birth attendants.





Kakayi said traditional healers are usually at the forefront of the birthing process, from before conception to during and after the birthing process.





"We can also deliver babies. We help a lot of women in childbearing activities and ceremonies. Even those who cannot conceive usually come to us first before going to doctors," she said.





The conference was a result of a public outcry from people who saw traditional birth as equal to other births.





Kakayi said the overall goal is to improve health care in the country.





"We want to work doctors and midwives in a legal manner. There are situations where a pregnant person who is due cannot reach the hospital and we want to be able to administer the birth without breaking the law," said Kakayi.





In a statement, department said it recognised that a lot of childbirths happen outside medical centres especially in rural areas.





The DST is the custodian for the draft law Protection, Promotion, Development and Management of Indigenous Knowledge Bill, which would formally archive traditional sources.





Dr Mlungisi Cele from DST, addressing the delegates, spoke of the need to formalise the institutions for greater knowledge sharing.





"Sharing knowledge across cultures also serves as a mechanism for recognising the services of this Discipline of Competence in the traditional birth attendants space," he said.



