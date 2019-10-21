Acclaimed IT guru Toby Shapshak told delegates at the GovTech 2017 conference in Durban that Africa was lapping up IT innovations and South Africa must up its game.

Durban- With the GovTech conference less than a week away solutions to challenges facing the country will take the centre stage. The annual conference which is in its 13th year, will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre from the 27th to the 30th October and will bring some of the country’s best minds and experts from around the world among the 2200 delegates that are expected to participate.

The theme for this year’s conference will be “Digital transformation: gearing towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and beyond”.

Solutions to challenges like the ailing SA economy, energy, and water sanitation are among the challenges that will be tackled during the conference.

Acting chief executive of the organisation, Ntutule Tshenye said: “GovTech’s quest is to develop South Africa into a ‘smart nation’ – from delivering digital services to all citizens to introducing innovative technologies that make government business processes smoother and finding the best, most cost-effective solutions to ICT challenges in public service delivery”.