A car is removed from a business in the Durban city centre that was found to be non compliant. Authorities raided several businesses on Monday as part of World Consumer Rights Day. Picture: Chris Ndaliso.

Durban - Unsuspecting businesses in the Warwick Junction and Albert Park had a rude awakening on Monday morning when enforcement officers raided their premises for compliance.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the eThekwini Municipality led a multidisciplinary team of national government departments and blitzed a number of businesses around the city centre that were found not to be complying with business regulations.

The raids formed part of a World Consumer Rights Day t hat will culminate into a discussion round table by the government and key stakeholders to critically assess the state of consumer protection in South Africa, 10 years after the promulgation and implementation of the Consumer Protection Act.





South Africa’s consumer protection forum – a network of regulators, provincial consumer protection authorities as well as statutory and voluntary sector specific ombud schemes, have because of identified consumer exploitation trends elected to deviate from the global theme this year.





According to eThekwini Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal has consistently ranked among the top three provinces in respect of national complaint statistics, with Durban and surrounding areas accounting for the bulk of complaints within the province.





SARS officials are currently writing charges and fines against the owners of a car repair workshop, while customs are dealing with workers (foreign nationals) who failed to produce papers proving that they were in the country legally.





A municipal employee, who asked to remain anonymous said the exercise was a waste of time as many offenders continue to disregard labour laws and other laws of the land.





"This is not the first time coming here and people are advised on how to conduct their business, but still they are not fixing their way of doing business. Even people throw insults at us for not arresting those who break the law. Working conditions in this workshop are appalling," said the employee.





A number of vehicles were impounded for different reasons while others were traffic violation tickets.