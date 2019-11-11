DURBAN- A Zululand grade nine pupil who was arrested on Friday after an alleged stabbing is to appear in court charged with murder.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says it’s alleged that on Friday a grade eight pupil was stabbed by another 15-year-old pupil.
He said the pupil is expected to appear in the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court.
KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incident. He said incident happened in the morning ahead of an exam did not have an affect on the continuation of the exam.
“Exams on Friday continued as normal on following the stabbing. We just had to get in our psychiatrist team to trauma debrief pupils and teachers who witnessed the incident and we were able to continue with exams as scheduled,” he says.