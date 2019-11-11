Grade 9 pupil due in court after fatal school stabbing









A 15-year-old grade 8 pupil is before the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court charged with the stabbing and killing of another 15-year-old grade 9 pupil File photo: Pexels DURBAN- A Zululand grade nine pupil who was arrested on Friday after an alleged stabbing is to appear in court charged with murder. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says it’s alleged that on Friday a grade eight pupil was stabbed by another 15-year-old pupil. He said the pupil is expected to appear in the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court. KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incident. He said incident happened in the morning ahead of an exam did not have an affect on the continuation of the exam. “Exams on Friday continued as normal on following the stabbing. We just had to get in our psychiatrist team to trauma debrief pupils and teachers who witnessed the incident and we were able to continue with exams as scheduled,” he says.

Mahlambi says the department sent its condolences to the family of the deceased pupil and appealed for calm from all those affected by the stabbing.

“We must let the police play their role and execute their duties. We also appeal to parents to check who their children are associating with and what they carry to school in their bags. The situation we are faced with now is that these two pupils are now known as the deceased and an accused at a tender age,” Mahlambi said.

He said the department cannot fight violence in schools alone and everyone needs help.

Last month Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, met with parents and staff at Eastwood Secondary School after two pupils died following a stabbing.

In this incident it was alleged that a girl pupil was attacked at the school on 14 October, she was reportedly stabbed but was not seriously injured and released into the care of her parents.

Later that day, a pupil came to the school dressed in plain clothing and he allegedly stabbed a Grade 12 boy to death.

It’s alleged culprit fled the scene. He was later found stabbed and died.

Daily News