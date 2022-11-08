Grade R educators to get new lease of life with appointments

Durban — KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer has revealed that she will utilise funds currently used to pay Covid-19 screeners for the appointment of the first 500 qualified Grade R educators to permanent posts, within the approved educator post establishment, effective from January 1, 2023. Frazer was speaking at a stakeholder meeting held at Dokkies, in Durban, on Monday morning, where she extended her gratitude and appreciation to all the stakeholders for their “invaluable contribution throughout these important engagements”.

Elaborating on the Grade R educators who are facing challenges of being employed on a temporary basis, Frazer affirmed that they also have other news to share with regard to this category of educators. “The department currently has 6 041 screeners appointed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, whose contracts will not be extended beyond March 31, 2023. She added, “I am therefore happy to announce that the department will utilise the funds currently used to pay the screeners for the appointment of the first 500 qualified Grade R educators to permanent posts, within the approved educator post establishment, effective from January 1, 2023.

“This specifically relates to those with a professional teaching qualification. “The criteria for the determination can be finalised at the level of collective bargaining between organised labour and the department.” The education MEC said the head of department would determine how the pool of posts are to be distributed in accordance with the applicable norms.

Driven by their shared commitment to the well-being of teachers and the education of every learner in KZN, she has no doubt that they will continue to record great milestones when they work together, she said. “At the outset we must be upfront in acknowledging that we have gone beyond the date of September 30, which is prescribed in finalising consultations and pronouncing my determination. “However, this was necessary as I have been engaging the provincial treasury and the executive council in trying to solicit additional funding for more educator posts.”

Frazer told the stakeholder meeting that in determining the educator post establishment or post basket, as the MEC for education in KZN she is required in terms of the regulations to consult with trade unions and school governing bodies active in KZN. The KZN SA Democratic Teachers’ Union spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza congratulated the Grade R educators saying, “Making them permanent will be welcomed and appreciated since the issue of Grade R practitioners has been a thorn which the department has been incrementally attending to. “Of importance, we would like to share the MEC appreciating the fact that these negotiations have resulted in salary adjustments for public servants, so we would like her to tell us how will the department increase the salaries of Grade R educators, including retaining all that was given to them in 2021, like the R1 000 cash bonus on top of the salary increases? The issue of salaries is an urgent one,” said Caluza.