Cornubia is one of eThekwini municipality’s latest projects and with the latest policy for allocation of housing opportunities to the beneficiaries of various housing subsidy. Picture: Siyanda Mayeza / African News Agency / ANA

Durban - THE BIGGEST hindrance to low-income housing in post-apartheid South Africa has been individual greed and corruption. These were the findings of University of KwaZulu-Natal housing student Nkanyiso Shange, 26, who did his Master’s thesis on the eThekwini municipality’s allocation process in the low-income Cornubia Housing Project.

“My findings showed that most issues emanate in the administration process and my suggestions state that eThekwini municipality needs to focus on building the character of officials,” he said.

Shange, who also juggled working for the university as a campus employee in the student services department, took four years doing his coursework and collecting research on the city’s allocation processes for the past 25 years.

He said he wanted to interrogate the complexity of low-income housing in a democratic South Africa and how it had taken many forms and developments over the years.

“For us being 25 years into democracy and still having a huge housing backlog, I wanted to understand where issues are emanating from with such good policies guiding our low-income development,” he said.

“Cornubia is one of eThekwini municipality’s latest projects and with the latest policy for allocation of housing opportunities to the beneficiaries of various housing subsidy schemes having been drafted, I was hoping to use it to examine its use on the ground.”

UNIVERSITY of KwaZulu-Natal staff member Nkanyiso Shange was awarded a Master’s in housing for his research on the eThekwini municipality’s allocation process in the low-income Cornubia Housing Project.





The R25 billion Cornubia Human Settlements Project, near Mount Edgecombe, a joint initiative between the eThekwini municipality and Tongaat Hullett, has faced reports of corruption and cronyism since its inception in 2014.

The project is aiming to provide 24 000 units of subsidised housing for the poor.

Shange concluded that overall the eThekwini municipality had done a good job carrying out the housing mandate devolved down by the national government, but there was room for improvement.

“I suggest we focus on building the character of our officials. Holding a public office is the responsibility of service to the public and not for personal gain. It is in this area where most issues emanate in public administration,” he said.

He plans to pursue his PhD, which will employ a multi-disciplinary approach to researching innovative methods in the area of housing.

Daily News