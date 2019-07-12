Raw sewage flows into the Durban harbour near the Point Yacht Club. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE Green Scorpions, which fall under the Department of Environmental Affairs, have stepped in regarding the sewage spill at the Durban Harbour in May. The move has been welcomed by environmental groups.

The eThekwini Municipality faces a fine of up to R10million if it does not follow the department’s directives on how to deal with the sewage spill.

The spill was investigated by the Green Scorpions after they discovered marine life floating on the harbour surface.

Alice Thomson, of Earthlife Africa, said pollution had been a long-standing issue at the harbour and welcomed the Green Scorpions’ intervention.

Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albi Modise said they had issued the municipality with a warning notice, including instructions to be taken to address the situation.

Some of these included fixing defective machinery within 10 days, and making efforts to restore the water to its natural state.

The City had about three weeks to respond.

“The potential penalty for failure to comply with such a directive is set out in the legislation, which could include a fine of up to R10m upon conviction,” Modise said.

Some of the directives included stopping pollution at the Lavender Creek Storm Water Channel, repairing defective machinery and rehabilitating the coastal protection zone.

The directives were issued in May soon after the spillage occurred.

The Daily News reported in May that the sewage spill was the result of a dysfunctional pump at the Mahatma Gandhi Pump Station.

This resulted in Transnet National Port Authority issuing a directive against diving activities in the harbour.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the City had met with one of the department’s officials within the time frame they were given to respond to the matter.

After the meeting, he said a report was compiled and sent to the department.

Modise, however, said the municipality had in fact not given them a response to the specific instructions given by the department.

“Instead they submitted a report in terms of Section 30 of the National Environmental Management Act which is a statutory requirement when an unexpected incident impacts on the environment.

“The department is in contact with the municipality as we wait for specific representations on the Intention Notice as well as clarity on a number of aspects prior to making a final decision on how to move forward in relation to this matter,” he said.

The Green Scorpions conducted a follow-up investigation and found that the harbour had been cleaned and water quality had improved to an extent that fish such as mullet and blacktail could be seen swimming in the water.

Mayisela said the municipality had no intention of defying the department and was in the process of responding to it.

