Durban - A security guard and a home owner were taken on a terror ride after a home invasion in Sydenham on Sunday night. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said a guard belonging to a private security company was patrolling the Asherville area when he saw a suspicious vehicle on Poppy Place just after 10 pm.

Mbele said he stopped to take down the registration number of the vehicle.

"While he was busy writing he was approached by unknown suspects who pointed a gun at him. The guard ran to the nearby house. The suspects followed him. They demanded cash and cellphones. The guard and the owner of the house were forced into both the suspects and security company vehicle,"she explained.

Mbele said the suspects had fire a shot into the air while they were fleeing the scene.

Both men were dropped in bushes nearby where they were assaulted. The security company vehicle was recovered on Solomon Mahlangu (formerly Edwin Swales) Drive.

A case of carjacking and kidnapping are being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.

