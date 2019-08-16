Picture supplied by the SAPS

Durban - Two men were arrested with a rifle and shotgun that belonged to security guards that were robbed and killed on Dumisani Highway in KwaMashu in July. In the early hours of the Thursday morning police officers from the National Intervention Unit conducted an intelligence driven operation at KwaMashu Hostel searching for the men involved in the murder and robbery of the security guards.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a Kwa-Zulu-Natal police spokesperson said police stormed a home on Kholwa Road where they found a 32-year-old man that was allegedly linked to the crime. The man was immediately arrested.

"A search was conducted which resulted in the discovery of a rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition and a shotgun with six rounds of ammunition. In a neighbouring home, a second man aged 29 was arrested. He was found with a pistol in his possession,"Zwane said.

The firearm had its serial number filed off.

Zwane said it had two rounds of ammunition.

The operation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of three firearms with a total of 38 rounds of ammunition.

"The men were detained at the KwaMashu police station where they were charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They will also be charged with the murder, attempted murder and robbery,"Zwane said

They are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court soon.

Daily News