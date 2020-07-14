'Guilty, not guilty' suspect who allegedly raped gran, granddaughter changes his tune in court

Durban - The 30-year-old man accused of raping a 51-year-old woman and her 7-year-old granddaughter made an about-turn in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He had initially indicated to the court that he had wanted to plead guilty, but yesterday, through his attorney, P Danisa, said he would plead not guilty to the two counts of rape and breaking in with the intent to rape. “The accused knocked at the house and was let in, therefore he will plead not guilty,” he said. The matter was adjourned until September 7 for DNA results. The two victims’ relative said he had been to every court appearance.

“The first two times he told the court he wanted to represent himself, that he had committed the crimes and was not interested in a bail application. This to us was a good sign that the matter would be wrapped up soon and our relatives wouldn’t have to experience a drawn out process. And now he got this lawyer and things changed. We are very disappointed,” he said.

It is alleged that the suspect barged into the Chesterville home where the woman lived with her two grandchildren, aged 7 and 12. He is known to the family. The 12-year-old managed to escape and went for help.

After the incident, he allegedly went home, packed his bags and fled the area. It was through social media that the man was found.

The alleged rape caused an uproar in the community and several people attended his first court appearance demanding that he not be granted bail.

Daily News