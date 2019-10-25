The amnesty period would also give gun owners who were unable to renew their licences, an opportunity to apply for the requisite licence.
However, the National Assembly would have to approve the amnesty period.
The Portfolio Committee on Police urged South Africans to take advantage of the amnesty by surrendering their firearms to SAPS and to help fight against crime by participating in efforts to remove firearms from the streets.
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have recovered almost 1 000 firearms so far this year during their illegal firearm raids.