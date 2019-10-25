Gun owners given chance to hand in weapons in firearm amnesty









File Picutre: Durban - SOUTH AFRICA marked the start of global disarmament week (October 24 to 30) with the announcement of a firearms amnesty that would run from December 1 to May 2020. The amnesty period would also give gun owners who were unable to renew their licences, an opportunity to apply for the requisite licence. However, the National Assembly would have to approve the amnesty period. The Portfolio Committee on Police urged South Africans to take advantage of the amnesty by surrendering their firearms to SAPS and to help fight against crime by participating in efforts to remove firearms from the streets. Police in KwaZulu-Natal have recovered almost 1 000 firearms so far this year during their illegal firearm raids.

Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor said only 14% of licensed gun owners lived in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taylor said media reports indicated that guns stolen by Gauteng Brigadier Christiaan Prinsloo and sold to gangs were being used in political hits and taxi violence in KZN. Prinsloo was in charge of the firearms registry and was arrested in 2015. He is serving an 18-year sentence.

According to Taylor’s information from the provincial Department of Health, between 2011 and 2014 there were 5 831 bodies found with gunshot wounds.

“In 2011 gun-related deaths were already high in KZN, unlike other provinces, where they were lower before steadily increasing over time,” Taylor said.

“What is unfortunate is that we don’t have detailed information on how many deaths and their causes before 2010, but we can speculate, based on national data, that gun-related deaths in KZN were lower before 2010 and began increasing as gun availability increased in the province.”

Taylor said more than 120 000 firearms and more than 1.8 million rounds of ammunition were recovered in the previous three amnesty periods.

Daily News