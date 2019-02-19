Accused Seni Mkhize during a trial for the murder of Sadia Sukhraj. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The State wrapped up its case in the Sadia Sukhraj murder trial on Monday, when it emerged that the investigating officer was not sure whether the accused was tested for gunpowder residue. Seni Mkhize, 35, is charged with the murder of Sadia and last week pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Mkhize and Siyabonga Bulose are alleged to have been armed when they accosted the 9-year-old girl and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj. Mkhize faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Sadia and Bulose, his alleged accomplice.

Sukhraj fired several shots at his Hyundai Tucson as it reversed away with his daughter still inside.

Bulose was killed as the duo tried to flee.

Under cross-examination by Mkhize’s lawyer, Sizwe Masondo, investigating officer Detective Sivan Chetty said he was not sure if Mkhize had been tested for gunpowder residue.

“So you can’t deny if I say to you that he tested negative for gunpowder residue?” Masondo asked Chetty.

Chetty confirmed that Masondo was correct.

The policeman described Mkhize as having facial hair with a distinct goatee beard when he first appeared in court. Earlier in the trial, Sukhraj had described the man who demanded his car keys at gunpoint as having a goatee and carrying a sling bag. However, Mkhize denies ever having a goatee.

On Monday he told the court he had been on his way home after buying R1800 worth of marijuana when he was arrested.

Mkhize denied ever being in a Hyundai Tucson or knowing Bulose.

He told the court he left his Savannah Park place of business with R2200 and walked to 1104, an informal settlement in Shallcross, to buy marijuana that he sold.

After waiting for some time at a bus stop for transport back home, he began walking, using a different route than the one he used going to 1104.

While walking on a footpath near an industrial area, he crossed paths with two men, one chubby and the other skinny. One had a hockey stick.

“They were walking fast, but not running. Not more than three minutes after they passed me, I felt someone grab my hands from my side and put them together behind me.

“Then the chubby one pulled out a gun and pointed it at me with his right hand,” said Mkhize.

He said the men told him “you are the ones robbing us”, before leading him to the end of the path, where a crowd had gathered.

The “chubby” man was placed on record as being Warrant Officer Hemant Raghoonundan, the off-duty policeman who arrested Mkhize.

Mkhize’s cross-examination by the State continues on Tuesday.

Daily News