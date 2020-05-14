'Had my rapist not been caught, he'd still be at it today': Victim of 22-yr-old serial rapist

Durban - One of the 16 victims allegedly raped by a 22-year-old Pinetown man believes he would have continued his spree had he not been arrested. Tumelo Khiba faces 16 counts of rape and robbery. It is alleged the crimes were committed in Pinetown between 2016 and 2017. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming that the 16 victims, aged between 16 and 25, were lying and that he did not know them. Khiba’s trial had been set down for judgment in March but had been adjourned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, judgment proceedings were set down for next month in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Speaking outside court, one of the victims, who was 17 when she was allegedly raped by Khiba in 2016, said she still fears being in Pinetown.

She had just written her final Grade 12 exam.

“It was December 13 and I was excited about the year ending and anxious about my results. But after that day, December changed for me, Christmas was not the same,” said the woman, who is now studying at a Pinetown college.

“I want him to stay in jail for a long time. He must be found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment because had he not been caught he would still be at it today.”

Her mother told the Daily News: “It’s been four years, my child is still healing and I am waiting for closure.”

Khiba’s last alleged attack led to his arrest at a taxi rank in the Pinetown CBD on January 17, 2017.

