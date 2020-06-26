Hairdressers concerned business is too slow after lockdown relaxation

Durban - Hairdressers are worried their once-booming businesses may take too long to return to normal. It is the first week since hairdressers reopened after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last week lifting the restriction. “The past three months have been particularly difficult for the millions of women who work as hairdressers, in spas, as therapists and technicians. "Many of these businesses are owned by women and are a source of income in the informal sector. Giving women the necessary support to become financially independent is the greatest of priorities, especially now,” Ramaphosa had said. This was good news for mother-of-three Tiffany Mupotaringa, 32, from Bellair.

“I was relieved when the president announced that hairdressers could return to work. It was the first time in my career as a hairdresser that I had to struggle to put food on the table for my family.

"Hairdressing is a kind of business that makes every day a payday. It felt strange not to make money for a day, for a week and for months.”

Previously, she would have four to five clients a day. Now, she gets one client a day, and some days none.

“I will probably spend the next three months working just so I can pay the rent. I owe three months of rent. Although I was out of business, I was still expected to pay rent.”

Another hairdresser, Zinhle Mngadi, who rents a salon in the Durban CBD, said she was happy to be back in business, but was not making money.

“I’ve had only one client since I opened last Saturday. I guess people are scared of going out. I’m scared too, but life must go on. I need the money. I hope business is going to pick up.”

Daily News