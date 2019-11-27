Handbag snatcher nabbed in Morningside









Private security companies are making an impact on the Berea area. Picture supplied. Durban -The Berea Community Policing Forum has lauded private security companies for their crime-fighting role in the precinct. Mzansi Fire and Security apprehended a man that held a woman at knife point and stole her phone and wallet on Avondale Road on Wednesday. Ethekwini secure said Mzansi Security saw a young lady running after a man and screaming for help. Once the security officer had apprehended the man he found out that the man had just mugged the woman. All items were recovered and handed to the victim. Mzansi said they were passionate and dedicated to keeping people and the communities safe. We will continue to protect people and our communities against crime and fight crime with even more determination. Berea CPF spokesperson Nicky Burke said it was a great job from the armed reaction officer

“We see this on a regular basis from security companies operating in the Berea area. Security companies have an important role to play in the fight against crime. Great to see armed reaction officers not only being ready to assist when called out for activations but also to assist members of the public in time of need. The Berea CPF thanks all security personnel for their continued commitment and support. Keep up the good work,” she said.

Berea Police are investigating the incident and are checking if a case has been opened.

Several other security companies have also made an impact in the area according to Burke.

The area has seen an increase in vagrants.

