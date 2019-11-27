Durban -The Berea Community Policing Forum has lauded private security companies for their crime-fighting role in the precinct.
Mzansi Fire and Security apprehended a man that held a woman at knife point and stole her phone and wallet on Avondale Road on Wednesday.
Ethekwini secure said Mzansi Security saw a young lady running after a man and screaming for help. Once the security officer had apprehended the man he found out that the man had just mugged the woman. All items were recovered and handed to the victim.
Mzansi said they were passionate and dedicated to keeping people and the communities safe. We will continue to protect people and our communities against crime and fight crime with even more determination.
Berea CPF spokesperson Nicky Burke said it was a great job from the armed reaction officer