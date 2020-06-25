Happy ending for Durban cyclists robbed of his bike

Durban - An ardent cyclist who was attacked and robbed of his bicycle while crossing over the pedestrian bridge at the Mount Edgecombe interchange, north of Durban got the surprise of his life after he posted his ordeal on Facebook when the Durban Metro Police responded to his post and told him they had found his bike.

Wednesday afternoon's ordeal and agony was short lived for Sihle Ntusi. He was was attacked with a knife and received an injury to his head.

Unknowingly, officers from the Durban Metro Police street crime unit were on patrol along Umgeni Road heading towards the Central Business District when they spotted a man riding a mountain bike.

Durban Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Metro Police officers Ian Ronnie and Billy Gradidge noticed the man riding the bike was acting suspiciously.

Durban Metro police officers Ian Ronnie and Billy Gradidge with Sihle Ntusi. A cyclist, Ntusi was attacked and robbed of his bike in Umhlanga. Picture: Durban Metro police.





Sewpersad said upon questioning the man their suspicions were raised even more. He could not tell them where he had bought it from.

Both officers proceeded to Durban Central SAPS.