Happy ending for Durban cyclists robbed of his bike
Durban - An ardent cyclist who was attacked and robbed of his bicycle while crossing over the pedestrian bridge at the Mount Edgecombe interchange, north of Durban got the surprise of his life after he posted his ordeal on Facebook when the Durban Metro Police responded to his post and told him they had found his bike.
Wednesday afternoon's ordeal and agony was short lived for Sihle Ntusi. He was was attacked with a knife and received an injury to his head.
Unknowingly, officers from the Durban Metro Police street crime unit were on patrol along Umgeni Road heading towards the Central Business District when they spotted a man riding a mountain bike.
Durban Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Metro Police officers Ian Ronnie and Billy Gradidge noticed the man riding the bike was acting suspiciously.
Sewpersad said upon questioning the man their suspicions were raised even more. He could not tell them where he had bought it from.
Both officers proceeded to Durban Central SAPS.
The team then set about investigating the ownership of the bicycle and contacted local cycle shops.
"During this time a social media post was found concerning a cyclist that had been robbed of his bicycle, earlier in the day. This person was contacted and the bicycle was confirmed as the stolen bicycle. The victim was picked up from his residence in Cornubia. A case of robbery was opened at Durban North police station,"Sewpersad said.
Police had detained the man.
Ntusi said, "To the guys that found my bike. Bless them. Two guys tried to kill me because I was close. I also tried fighting them off. But thank you for sharing my post guys I thank the group the KZN mountain bike.
Daily News