Durban - South Africa’s latest racing superstar, Hawaam, rated joint 10th on the influential Longines World’s Best Racehorse Ratings for 2019, is set to attract a massive crowd when he makes his first KwaZulu-Natal appearance in the R2 million Grade 1 Daily News 2000 at Greyville on Saturday. From the stable of internationally acclaimed trainer Mike de Kock, and to be ridden by Anton “Superman” Marcus, the 3-year-old colt Silvano is also the youngest of the top 10 horses on the list, which is headed by the famous Australian mare Winx.

Hawaam is the younger half-brother of Sun Met winner Rainbow Bridge, and is one of eight top 3-year- olds in the country’s premier 2000m “classic” race that will head the card.

Also featured is the equivalent contest for fillies, the R1m Grade 1 Woolavington 2000, that’s drawn a strong field of 12, including Return Flight, the exciting daughter of Pomodoro from the in-form Sean Tarry stable.

Hawaam has comfortably won five of his six races, including the SA Classic over 1800m at Turffontein and the Grade 1 Premier’s Champion Challenge over 2000m at the Highveld course. His finishing performances have had Highveld crowds acclaiming him as “the best horse ever to race in this country” - better than the greats like Horse Chestnut, Politician, Sea Cottage, Hawaii and others.

Like Hawaam, Return Flight is highly rated among the local fillies, having won the SA Fillies’ Classic, SA Oaks and the Gerald Rosenberg in her last three starts and is expected to have a major following among the racing public.

Saturday’s meet will see the inaugural Durban Prawn Festival, with the BraaiZone and KidZone in operation. R20000 can be won in the Win If You Lose competition. Daily News readers can also win one of two, two-night stays at the Lythwood Family Cottage.

