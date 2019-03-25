ETHEKWINI mayor Zandile Gumede’s personal assistant has joined the list of those taken in for questioning by the Inter-Ministerial Task Team looking into political killings in the province.

ETHEKWINI mayor Zandile Gumede's personal assistant has joined the list of those taken in for questioning by the Inter-Ministerial Task Team looking into political killings in the province. Makhosi Maphumulo said she and her family were traumatised by numerous calls questioning her about her boss's whereabouts, and by cars parked in front of her house.

She said she was questioned in February by people who introduced themselves as members of the Hawks.

Mlungisi Ntombela, the mayor’s political adviser and Mthunzi Gumede, her spokesperson, have also been questioned by the team in connection with the murder of uMlazi councillor Sibusiso Maphumulo, who was shot and killed in October 2017.

Councillor Mthokozisi Nojiyeza was arrested for the murder on December 14.

Ntombela has since obtained an interdict restraining the task team from “threatening” and “harassing” him and his family.

Maphumulo said she met a Constable Ndlovu and a Captain Khumalo at the Durban Central police station.

They questioned her about a call she received in December from a person who was looking for the mayor, and what action she took after receiving the call.

She was asked how long she had worked for the mayor and about her duties in the mayor’s office.

“At some point I asked why they were asking me all these questions, and they said it was in connection with the investigation into councillor Nojiyeza and into the death of councillor Maphumulo.”

Some time later, Captain Khumalo came to the city hall looking for Mthunzi Gumede and Ntombela.

“I have had cars parked in front of my yard and one Friday as I left home for work, a white car stopped abruptly and the driver called me by my name and offered me a lift to work.

“All this is traumatising me and my family. It is traumatising to be in the office because you don’t know what to expect next,” said Maphumulo.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “We in KZN know nothing about what the team does. Everything was taken away from us and the team has only one spokesperson. We may be involved, but the (police) ministry does the talking.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said the task team would take a person in for questioning if they suspected that that person had information pertaining to a case being worked on.

“That doesn’t constitute an arrest. If they are satisfied that you are not linked to the case, they release you. It must be noted that we do not comment on what the investigators do on a daily basis, but we do comment, for the interest of the public, if there is an arrest made.”

