Favourite Hawwaam and jockey Anton Marcus won the Daily News 2000 at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday.

Durban - ALL eyes and money were on Hawwaam and he did not disappoint as he galloped to first place to win the Daily News 2000 Grade 1 R2million race at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday. Hawwaam got off to a slow start, trailing from the fourth position, but as the horses got around to the last 400 metre stretch there were no questions as to who the winner was, with Hawwaam finishing in a time of 123.30.

“In a few months’ time the world will be Hawwaam’s oyster,” said Hawwaam’s jockey Anton Marcus.

At 1:3 odds, Hawwaam was a clear favourite.

It was an overall decent return for Marcus, who was tied with Richard Fourie with two wins each on the day.

The 4-year-old black bay colt was foaled in 2015 and was trained by Mike de Kock.

De Kock, like many punters, contends that Hawwaam is the favourite to win the Vodacom Durban July.

“He has been beaten only once. He has always showed that he’s got a lot of ability. It’s like developing a young athlete into a pro,” said De Kock.

A punter of 10 years from Wentworth, Shameen Caesar, had backed Hawwaam with a R150 bet and got a return profit of R450.

Lythwood Family Cottage had sponsored the prize of two two-night stays for four at the Lythwood Family Cottage including dinner and breakfast. The two winners were Alicia Govender from Havenside in Chatsworth and Rajendra Singh from Merebank.

Singh said he planned to go with his wife later this month to experience the snow on the Drakensberg.

