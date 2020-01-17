Head-on truck crash kills two on N3 near Howick









The collision scene at Howick N3 south in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture source: KZN Traffic-Facebook Durban - Mop up operations were underway to re-open the busy N3 freeway between Howick and Cedara after a collision between two trucks claimed the lives of both drivers on Friday. The truck drivers lost their lives when their vehicles collided head-on and burst into flames on the N3 between Howick and Cedara. KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said a truck heading towards Gauteng allegedly veered off the road. The truck crossed the centre median. The truck then veered into the oncoming lane where it slammed head-on with a truck travelling to Durban. “We are not sure what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Both drivers were entrapped inside the trucks. One of the trucks caught alight. Eventually both trucks were on fire. Police will investigate the circumstances around the incident,” she said. KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services(KZN-EMS)spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said both drivers died at the scene. He said the exact circumstances leading up to the crash unknown.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Anita Heyl said both trucks caught alight. She said the fire was extinguished but the road was closed to traffic while the removal of the trucks took place.

Traffic was diverted via R103 at the Howick South/Underberg interchange.

Heyl said a truck traveling on the northbound section of the highway veered across the median and crashed into a truck traveling southbound.

"The fire has now been extinguished, but the road remains closed to traffic while recovery is underway and the scene is being cleared,"Heyl said.

Road users are warned to continue to expect traffic delays.

Real-time traffic updates are available from N3TC’s 24-hour helpline: 0800 63 43 57 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.

