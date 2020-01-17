Durban - Mop up operations were underway to re-open the busy N3 freeway between Howick and Cedara after a collision between two trucks claimed the lives of both drivers on Friday.
The truck drivers lost their lives when their vehicles collided head-on and burst into flames on the N3 between Howick and Cedara.
KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said a truck heading towards Gauteng allegedly veered off the road. The truck crossed the centre median. The truck then veered into the oncoming lane where it slammed head-on with a truck travelling to Durban.
“We are not sure what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Both drivers were entrapped inside the trucks. One of the trucks caught alight. Eventually both trucks were on fire. Police will investigate the circumstances around the incident,” she said.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services(KZN-EMS)spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said both drivers died at the scene. He said the exact circumstances leading up to the crash unknown.