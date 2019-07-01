Assistant commissioner Gill Marcus, left, chairperson Justice Lex Mpati and assistant commissioner Emmanuel Lediga during the PIC Commission of Inquiry being held at Sammy Marks Square, Pretoria. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - AS the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) resumes this week, the Public Servants Association (PSA) says it expects retired Judge Lex Mpati and his team to deal with its list of grievances. The public service trade union, representing up to 240 000 members and which has invested pension funds with the PIC, has come out guns blazing over the manner in which the commission has handled proceedings over the last couple of months.

The union recently wrote a letter to Judge Mpati questioning why only a select portion of companies had been called to account over investments with the state-owned asset manager, while others that had been fingered in dealings with the PIC had still not been hauled before the commission, which is expected to present its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of July.

“They’ll have to start working. Time is running out for them. We need each and every company to state its case and we won’t rest until this happens,” PSA general-secretary Ivan Fredericks said yesterday.

He added that the commission had in the meantime responded, saying it was looking to call out more companies over the next few weeks. Fredericks, however, rejected this, saying it should have been done already.

The PSA has also raised the alarm at revelations that the commission’s embattled evidence leader, advocate Jannie Lubbe, had consistently singled out nine black-owned firms such as Erin Energy, Tosaco, Ayo Technology Solutions, Lancaster, Sagarmatha and VBS Mutual Bank, asking that detailed reports be conducted on the companies before the commission began its work in January this year.

Lubbe has since denied this, saying he had also included white-owned companies such as Steinhoff, Ascendis Health and Grit, among others, on his list. Despite this, the PSA said the Mpati commission had to deal decisively with such matters.

“It should be known that we are here to protect the hard-earned pension money of workers and will do anything to ensure that whatever transpires at the commission is done above the law,” Fredericks said, adding that the PSA was ready to take a stand and make its submissions before the commission where necessary.

Asked which companies the PSA would like to see called before the end of the month, Fredericks said the union was still working on the list, which would be made known today.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has also insisted that workers’ pension funds invested with the PIC be protected, and has called for a 50% representation of workers on the PIC board. Suspended PIC chief executive Matshepo More has already made her submissions. It remains to be seen who will be called to testify this week.

Daily News