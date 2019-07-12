Scores of supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede sang and chanted outside the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress provincial head office in Durban. They have shut down operations at the Durban City Hall on Thursday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - There was a strong police presence in the Durban city centre on Friday morning to quell any protests in support of embattled eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede whose supporters caused mayhem in around city hall on Thursday. Essential services in the eThekwini Municipality also resumed peacefully on Friday with operations that had been briefly disrupted returning to normal.

It is alleged that her supporters wanted Gumede to return to office and staged an overnight vigil outside the City Hall and ANC headquarters in Durban.

The group of protesters then intimidated city staff and blocked the entrance to the city hall.

Police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

Protesters were prevented from getting near the Durban Central Police station on Florence Nzama Street.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said a total of seven people were arrested for public violence and were released on bail. They are set to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

Following the detention of several people supporters of Gumede then marched to the Durban Central Police station where they were met with stiff resistance from police who once again fired tear gas to disperse them.

The eThekwini Municipality had to obtain an interim interdict to stop protesters from protesting and intimidating residents and municipal employees.

A spokesperson for the supporters Sduduzo Magwaza said they will regroup and plan. He said they would fight tooth and nail to have Gumede reinstated as mayor.

Gumede and atleast 14 others are out on bail after appearing the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court in May on charges of corruption involving a Durban Solid Waste tender.

