Durban - The management of Kruger National Park temporarily closed its gravel roads and some of its facilities due to heavy rainfalls.
Various parts of the Kruger National Park (KNP), in particular the far north have received heavy rains since the early hours of Monday.
Isaac Phaahla, Communications and marketing, Kruger National Park, said management would like to advise guests driving inside the park to be on the look-out and avoid using the gravel roads until further notice.
"The high intensity rain, especially in the North of the Park should start clearing by Wednesday, 12 February 2020. The rivers might continue to rise/peak for some time,"he said.
Reacting to the news, Reynold Thakhuli, South African National Parks acting head of communications said a decision has been taken to close most of the gravel roads in the park for safety reasons.