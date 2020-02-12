Heavy rainfall causes Kruger National Park to close some facilities









Remote camps such as Nyalalanda Wilderness Trails Camp have been underwater. Picture: Kruger National Park. Durban - The management of Kruger National Park temporarily closed its gravel roads and some of its facilities due to heavy rainfalls. Various parts of the Kruger National Park (KNP), in particular the far north have received heavy rains since the early hours of Monday. Isaac Phaahla, Communications and marketing, Kruger National Park, said management would like to advise guests driving inside the park to be on the look-out and avoid using the gravel roads until further notice. "The high intensity rain, especially in the North of the Park should start clearing by Wednesday, 12 February 2020. The rivers might continue to rise/peak for some time,"he said. Reacting to the news, Reynold Thakhuli, South African National Parks acting head of communications said a decision has been taken to close most of the gravel roads in the park for safety reasons.

Thakhuli said, “As a precautionary measure gravel roads and remote camps mostly in the north of the park have temporarily been closed and guests booked in the flagged camps are being moved to safer camps. These closures are necessary to ensure visitors safety during this time and we would like to advise guests to stick to the tar roads whilst driving inside the park.” he said.

The remote camps and gravel roads which are temporarily closed are as follows: Nyalaland Wilderness Trail; Sirheni Bush Camp; Bateleur Bush Camp and

Shimuwini Bush Camp.



All gravel roads in the Nxanatseni (north) Region of the Park from Pafuri to Letaba will be closed; with an exception of Giriyondo gravel road as it will be operational but monitored closely as well as few others depending on the developments.

Thakhuli advised guests to avoid all roads with a ‘No Entry’ signs or blocked with other objects.

Most of the areas in the park does not have mobile phone coverage.

Thakhuli encourage those who have access to social media platforms to assist by posting valuable updates on "SANParks – Kruger National Park page.

Thakhuli also urged visitors who would like to enquire or send communication related to the rainfall to please contact the emergency centre numbers

013 735 0197 or 076 801 9679.

Daily News