KZN's heavy rainfall is expected to increase dam levels and water storage in reservoirs, one of those dams being the Midmar Dam. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA.

Durban - The rains KwaZulu-Natal are experiencing this week are expected to boost dam levels and increase water storage in reservoirs in the province. The rain is expected to continue until the end of the week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said heavy rains along the coastal belt of KZN ushered in the wet summer season following a dry winter spell in most parts of South Africa.

Ratau said South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted downpours that will be accompanied with strong winds from the Dolphin Coast in Richards Bay right down to the south coast and right up to the Garden Route in the southern Cape.

“The latest Department of Water and Sanitation weekly report on dam levels shows a steep 10 percent increase of the water situation in KwaZulu-Natal. In terms of water volumes available in reservoirs the province has replaced Mpumalanga as the second most water-saving region in the country. The report estimates the province’s latest water storage at 2 790,9 cubic metres. Dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal are nearly 60 percent full, almost surpassing figures of the same period last year,” Ratau said.

He also said Midmar and Woodstock dams in the Midlands and Giants Castle respectively, have passed the 90 percent mark while the Driel Barrage Dam in uThukela was bursting at the seams.

However, at 42.6 percent, the Hazelmere Dam just outside of Durban was among the lowest in the province, but it was expected to pick up at the end of these rains this weekend, Ratau said.

Daily News