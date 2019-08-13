Zandile Gumede was dismissed from her job as Mayor of eThekwini municipality. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - Public Order Police are expected to be on high alert in the Durban City Centre to prevent any backlash and protests arising from the axing of Mayor Zandile Gumede. Gumede was dismissed from her job, on Monday night, by the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC). Speaker of the council William Mapena and chief whip Neli Nyanisa were also dismissed based on a report compiled on the state of the 11 municipalities including the eThekwini.

The report cited infighting, rampant corruption and a complete collapse of service delivery.

Bongani Mthethwa, ANC KwaZulu-Natal media spokesperson said an official announcement on the decisions would be made during a press briefing at the Coastlands Hotel in Durban on Tuesday.

"The briefing will reflect on the decisions of the special two-day PEC meeting held to deliberate on the report on local government assessment,"Mthethwa said.

The city center was quiet when the Daily News drove through accept for a number of metro police vehicles around the city hall.

Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said normal police operations are under way in the city but if there are outbreaks of protests the public order policing units will deal with it efficiently.

On July 28, the ANC Women’s League eThekwini regional secretary Zama Sokhabase said they were fully behind a group of party members who are taking the ANC to court demanding the reinstatement of Gumede.

But Sokhabase said the league was not part of the court action.

The group had announced that it had consulted lawyers to draft court papers in which the ANC provincial and national executive committees would be respondents.

“If I can wake up one day and see grannies dancing in front of that office (ANC provincial office in Durban) saying they want mama Zandile back, I will be supporting those people, and yes we support them,” said Sokhabase.

Since Gumede was placed on 30-day leave early last month, which was later extended by another 30 days, the league had been participating in protest marches to demand her reinstatement.

She said the league would use its Women’s Month meeting on Thursday to discuss further steps to pursue the PEC to reinstate Gumede, who was suspended following charges of fraud and corruption against her, along with senior municipal officials and businessmen with regard to the city’s solid waste tender.

Daily News