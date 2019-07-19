Police believe this man can assist in the investigation of a case of attempted murder as well as a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Picture supplied by the SAPS

Durban - Montclair police detectives are making an appeal to the public to assist them locate a man that can assist them in an attempted murder investigation. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on May 3, 2017, a 60-year-old woman was at her place of residence in Montclair when she was approached by an unknown man who wanted to rent a room.

"While she was showing him the room the man withdrew his knife and stabbed the woman multiple times. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at Montclair police station for investigation,"Gwala said.

In another incident on the 28 September 2017, a man allegedly assaulted a patient, who was admitted at hospital in Clairwood, with the butt of a firearm before fleeing the scene.

"The victim sustained injuries on the right side of an eye. The matter was reported to the police and a case of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Montclair police station for investigation,"she said.

Gwala said the man they were looking for was medium built and dark in complexion.

He is believed to be in his late 30s and can assist in the investigation of a case of attempted murder as well as a case of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Ngcobo on 031 452 1813 /082 411 6408 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

