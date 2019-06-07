Runners competing in the Comrades Marathon pass through Kloof. Picture: ROGAN WARD , Reuters

Durban - THE USUAL St John’s Avenue cut-off point in Pinetown, where Comrades runners can determine if they are still within reach of finishing the race in time, will not count this year because of roadworks. The race director, Rowyn James, said there was not much the organisation could do about it because the roadworks were expected to result in bottlenecks.

However, James said the rest of the route was in good condition and he thanked eThekwini Municipality.

The race, which was first held in 1921, will involve more than 24 500 runners, who will pound the streets from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

The oldest male and female runners are 80-year-old Alf Burgess and 70-year-old Rosina Sebati.

The 40- to 44-year-old category has the highest number of athletes, with 5389, while the 80- to 84-year-old category has two runners only. Gauteng has the highest number of runners with 11285. KwaZulu-Natal is second with 4895 runners, while the Northern Cape has the least number of runners with 181.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the metro would deploy extra personnel to St John’s Avenue to ensure there were no disturbances as a result of the roadworks.

He said roads would be closed from tomorrow night and the Metro operations centre would go into action from 2am on Sunday.

Sewpersad noted that some runners had a habit of parking their cars near the corners of roads and in the middle of the road in the city centre, which resulted in traffic jams.

He said they did this so it was easy to get back to their cars after the race. He warned that cars illegally parked would be towed.

More than 1000 marshalls would be along the route, while a helicopter operated by Metro, SAPS and the Road Traffic Inspectorate would watch over the race.

Sewpersad said motorbikes would escort the lead male and female runners.

He urged drivers to steer clear of road closures.

The following roads will be closed in the Durban city centre on Comrades day:

Dr Pixley KaSeme Street, from Samora Machel to N3 Westbound.

Western Freeway Westbound from the city to Sherwood/ Mayville.

Joseph Nduli Street at Dr Pixley KaSeme Street intersection.

Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street at Monty Naicker Street intersection.

Ingcuce Road at Monty Naicker Street intersection.

Dorothy Nyembe Street at Dr AB Xuma Street intersection.

And here is a full list with times:

















