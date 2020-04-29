Here's the full list of places where Covid-19 screening and testing will take place in Phoenix

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - With the number of Covid-19 cases surging daily and the eThekwini Metro being identified as a hot spot, the Department of Health rolled out a three-day testing and screening programme in Phoenix on Monday. The programme is made up of 13 teams who will be testing and screening residents using mobile clinics. On Tuesday, mobile clinics were at the Phoenix Plaza and Mount Edgecombe Mall, north of Durban. Over the next two days the department hopes to screen and test an estimated 3 000 people in Phoenix. If unable to complete this in that time, the department will extend the programme over the weekend. Yesterday, 841 people were tested in the area. Residents had started queuing in the morning at Phoenix Plaza and said that they had been satisfied with the process so far. Abdul Kajee had been in line since the morning and said it was essential for people to undertake the testing and screening process.

“This is important for people because it will assist health specialists to find the problem, isolate it and, ultimately, stop the spread so we can go back to normal life much more quickly,” he said.

Lalita Sewnunnen said the process was quick and she praised health workers’ conduct throughout.

“Now at least we have some hope. We’ve done the testing, we may have had to wait but it was worth the wait because it’s for our own good and I am glad that they came to the district as well as others in Phoenix.”

Mobile clinics will also be available at Caneside and Stonebridge clinics.

However, ward councillor Lyndal Singh implored residents not to travel.

“Residents are encouraged to stay home as moving around will not only expose people to the virus, but it contributes to further spreading it. The stationary clinics were set up as those are places people frequent, but travelling is discouraged.”

Areas where screening and testing will be conducted:

Mahatma Gandhi

Phoenix Plaza 1

Rainham Close

Longbury Drive

Stonehill Drive

Bradcroft Dr

Stonebridge Clinic

Caneside Clinic

Whitehouse

Steelside

Woodview Drive

Mount Edgecombe Mall

Phoenix Plaza 2

Daily News