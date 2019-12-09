File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media.

Durban - To the horror of many South Africans, the power utility, Eskom has warned that load shedding would be implemented country-wide after it had experienced a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units being out of service. Eskom which has been battling to keep the lights in South Africa since 2008 are in the process of implementing various stages of loadshedding. These can range from stage 1 to stage four. When in the process of implementing stage four Durban residents can expect to be hit twice in one day by power cuts.

But the probability of rotational load shedding remains high and while Eskom cannot say when load shedding will be halted they are advising South Africans to check regularly with the media.

Stage 1 requires 1000MW, Stage 2 requires 2000MW, Stage 3 requires 3000MW and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period, the power utility said.

To help you get through the power cuts, the Daily News brings you the full load-shedding list for eThekwini.