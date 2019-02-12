Eskom has announced that due to continued pressure on the national grid, the power utility will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 13:00 until 22:00. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - To the horror of many South Africans, the power utility, Eskom has warned that load-shedding would be implemented country-wide after it had experienced a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units being out of service. For the first time on Monday, Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding which meant that some area in Durban were hit twice by power cuts.

Stage 4 load-shedding however ended at 10.11pm on Monday night, Eskom said.

But the probability of rotational load shedding remained high on Tuesday with the power utility moving to implement stage 3 load shedding.

Stage 1 requires 1000MW, Stage 2 requires 2000MW, Stage 3 requires 3000MW and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period, the power utility said.

To help you get through the power cuts, the Daily News brings you the full load-shedding list for eThekwini.

Remember, If you are scheduled for load shedding from 5 pm to 7 pm, but load shedding is announced from 6 pm onward, you will only be without power from 6 pm to 7 pm.

And if you are scheduled on a lower stage and a higher stage is declared, your current time slot will not change. Example: If you're scheduled for Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm to 6.30 pm but Stage 4 is declared at 5 pm, your current slot will be completed and you will not have additional time added to the allocated period.

Here is the time load shedding time table:





Daily News