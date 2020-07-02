Here's why your parcel is taking extra long to arrive in the post

Durban - After an outcry from frustrated members of the public who have been waiting for weeks for their items to arrive from overseas via the postal services, the South African Post Office has said blamed Covid-19 physical distancing as part of the problem that is delaying postal services in South Africa The South African Post Office (SAPO) cautions that mail processing is not optimal under Lockdown 3. Spokesperson for the SAPO in KwaZulu-Natal Nobuhle Njapha said the SA Post Office would like to advise its customers that mail processing does not take place at the normal rate under lockdown 3 regulations, leading to delays particularly in international items. Njapha said that owing to regulations governing social distancing on the sorting floor, only to have a third of the workforce can be present at the same time at several of the Post Offices mail processing facilities. As a result crewing is not optimal and processing takes longer than usual.





"Transport to and from other countries is irregular at this time with no regular scheduled flights, which has a knock-on effect on mail leaving the country.

Although mail processing is not optimal, customers are assured that their items are not lost and will be delivered. The Post Office apologises for the inconvenience to customers,"Njapha said.

A Facebook search of South African postal services revealed that Mariki Lourens posted on her page on Monday praying for the postal service to resume.

Lourens said, "I do pray that the South African overseas postal service will open soon. I can’t wait to receive my new Vargan Horse/Khomus/jawharp/Trompie made by maestro Vasily Kovacenco from Russia. It is ready to be released to the South African airways, but they have stopped all packages being flown from any country to South Africa. If not for this lockdown, I would have had it already."

Jacobus J Meissenheimer said,

"I am so frustrated with the South African Postal services and South African Customs. A good friend sent me a gift from German in March.

The gift according to the tracking app has arrived at Cape Town. But neither Customs nor SA Post can say where it is. But the level of unprofessional service I got from Parow Post Office is really upsetting. First, it seemed that the official was irritated with the fact that I asked him to check for me on the system. Secondly, he made it clear that it was my problem and not his nor SA Post. Thirdly, I asked for a number I can call so that I can do what he was supposed to do. His answer, "no one will answer". Forthly, he blames Covid-19 for the poor service."





Daily News