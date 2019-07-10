Durban - Roadworks on Higginson Highway in Chatsworth is at an advanced stage and should be complete by end of July. The road surface collapsed near Link Road forcing authorities to close the arterial route to Durban between Moorton and Croftdene.

Previn Vedan, the councillor for eThekwini ward 71, said he had visited the construction site on Wednesday. He said most of the back filling has been completed.

Vedan said last week that the contractor was waiting test results.

"Once the results come back, and if positive, two layers will be added to the backfill and thereafter tar will be added and the roadway will be reopened,"Vedan said.

On Wednesday, Vedan reported that the test results have come back positive and the expected date for completion remains 31 July.

Contractors have been working flat out to reopen the road to traffic.

In April, an underground stormwater culvert which travels from the Chatsworth Stadium, under the Higginson highway, then towards the Bottlebrush Informal settlement was damaged.

The culvert had moved and began filling with water. This resulted in the road surface to collapse above it.

This caused traffic congestion within the suburbs as motorists had to use alternative routes to exit from Chatsworth.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela explained that the culvert under the highway had structural failure.

"Structural work on the culvert was undertaken. A few informal settlements that are on the road verge were relocated. The estimated costs of the repairs is R6.5 million,"Mayisela said.

Daily News