High Court deals Newmarket Stables blow, gives soccer academy green light









An artist’s impression of the Durban soccer academy. SUPPLIED Durban - A soccer academy was given the go-ahead when the Durban High Court ruled in the eThekwini Municipality’s favour after a lengthy battle with numerous parties to occupy the Newmarket Stables land next door to the Jonsson’s Kings Park rugby stadium. The KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy took to Twitter to break the news. The tweet said: “5 year wait is finally over! Congratulations to the eThekwini Municipality on the Court’s success today (Wednesday). The final pieces of the puzzle are falling into place for the KZN Football Academy! After working on perfecting the Software, now it’s time to build the hardware (infrastructure).” Carlos Catalino of Hoy Park (the developer of the soccer academy), said that after Yaser Nasif, the head of Glen Eden Trading (the company that manages the Stables) had failed to delay proceedings in court on Tuesday, the judge said the matter should go ahead. Catalino said the court pronounced that the market should vacate the premises by March 3, but gave them an extension to March 31.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic. We’ve been delayed for five years, and this has caused us a lot of pain when we were painted as villains,” Catalino said.

“I was excited with my boys at training today (yesterday).”

He said construction would begin as soon as the market vacated. They had submitted all their plans to the city at the beginning of last year.

Catalino said the academy would make a huge difference in the community and to the people it would be helping in terms of job creation and the training of future international stars.

Hoy Park was awarded the site to build a soccer academy together with the SA Football Association (Safa).

The multimillion-rand project was announced in 2012 and was to include a partnership with English Premier League team Liverpool, but objections by the market brought it to a stop.

The academy will include new training fields, a revamped velodrome, accommodation for students, a hotel, a high-performance training centre and other related services.

Marc Hartford, the owner of the market, said they were “bitterly disappointed” by the judgment because at least 200 traders had lost their income.

“I’m lost for words as to how they allowed this to happen. I had to tell ­traders that we’ve been forced to shut down because of corruption. There is nowhere for these traders to go,” Hartford said.

He added that at first the city was willing to assist them in finding an alternative venue to operate, such as uMhlanga, Florida Road, Essenwood or others, but eventually there was no more communication from the council.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the judgment and said the court ruled that the respondents’ (Glen Eden) argument for the matter to be referred to oral evidence for the court to decide on the existence of a valid lease between the City and Glen Eden was refused.

Further, the motion for the eviction of the Stables tenants was granted and they were ordered to vacate by March 31.

Daily News