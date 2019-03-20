A land invader at a site in Cato Crest. Sibonelo Ngcobo AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Durban - IT WAS a bitter-sweet moment for the 109 families of the Khenana informal settlement in Cato Crest, Durban, when they were granted an interim interdict on Tuesday, preventing eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit from demolishing their homes. The interim order, which could be made final subject to a hearing in June to establish whether the evictions and demolitions were lawful, was received as a victory for the families, who have engaged in a long-standing legal battle with the municipality.

Last November, the police arrested 23 Khenana residents after clashes with metro police and the Land Invasion Unit, who were demolishing their shacks.

On February 13, the Durban High Court granted the families an interim order against the municipality’s repeated destruction of informal residences in Cato Crest.

The matter was adjourned for the Land Invasion Unit to conduct a sight inspection to determine the demographics of the occupied land.

The inspectors were further instructed to photograph each occupier standing next to their shack.

Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo had made the application after 46 shacks were demolished and three torched, allegedly by the Land Invasion Unit during the evictions.

The residents claim that the evictions continue despite a high court ruling that there should be no further evictions and no erection of new shacks, pending an application by Abahlali.

Abahlali president Sbu Zikode said the interim interdict was a victory for the residents, but they could not fully celebrate it yet.

It was a relief that the residents now had a piece of paper to defend themselves against the municipality.

He said people were being chased out of their homes before they were burnt down with all their belongings still inside.

“We now have confidence that the court will later make the order permanent, because we do not believe that any court would allow the municipality to further abuse the people.

“We have done nothing wrong, but we occupy land that is not in use for residential and farming purposes, and sustain it,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was guided by the law in performing its duties and would not tolerate land grabs and illegal occupation of land.

