Durban - There was drama in the Daily News High Schools Quiz as four teams had to go to sudden death after a stalemate. Fifteen teams faced off on the last day of the regional semi-finals yesterday, which were held at the IIE’s Varsity College Durban North campus.

After five rounds of questions, Haven Park (Team 2), Mountview Secondary School, Seatides Combined Secondary School (Team 2) and Verulam Secondary (Team 2) were all level on points in the race for the third and final spot in the regional finals.

Mountview won the five-question sudden death stage, which meant it joined the joint winners, Verulam (team1) and Seatides (Team 1), in progressing.

Mountview Grade 10 pupil Sheylin Chellan said it was nerve-racking having to go through sudden death in his first experience of the competition.

“When it came to announcing the winners, you could feel the build-up in your stomach, so it was pretty intense, but we enjoyed it,” said Sheylin.

However, it was all smiles and confidence from the Verulam team as the pupils were already setting their sights on the national finals in Sandton, Joburg.

Sinenhlanhla Ngema said: “Yes, we will be there. Doing what we do, rocking and winning.”

Michelle Daka, also of Verulam, said: “The quiz was okay. Business and politics were glorious. Entertainment was beautiful. Current affairs and sports were just horrible.”

Verulam coach Cheryl Gounden was disappointed that one of her teams fell at the last hurdle, but was optimistic.

“It was an amazing experience for the kids. The standard of the competition was exceptionally high and the kids are looking forward to progressing further,” she said.

Nine high school teams are confirmed for the regional finals on August 26 at the IIE’s Varsity College Westville campus: Eden College, Orient Islamic School, Crescent Girls High, Newcastle High School (Teams 1 and 2), Linpark High School, Verulam Secondary, Seatides Combined Secondary School, and Mountview Secondary School.

The teams will start receiving papers on Monday in preparation for the regional finals. The winning regional team gets a R20 000 prize for its school, R2 000 cash prizes for every member and, with the runners-up, an all-expenses-paid trip to Sandton, where they will compete in the national finals.

