Durban - Two men drowned and another was injured when they got into difficulty while swimming at Isipingo Main Beach on Tuesday. The eThekwini Municipality acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said reports indicate that lifeguards from Isipingo Beach received notification of three men who had been washed out to sea at Tiger Rocks, a non-bathing beach.

“Lifeguards rushed to the scene and were able to rescue three males who had been washed into the sea while bathing at the beach. CPR was performed on them.

“Unfortunately two were declared deceased on scene. One was airlifted to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital. He is currently in a stable condition,” Nsele said.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said paramedics and SAPS Search and Rescue arrived at the scene to find lifeguards attempting to resuscitate the two men.

“One man had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before he was flown by the EMS aero-medical helicopter to a Durban hospital,” Jamieson said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket was opened.

