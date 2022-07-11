High-level team of detectives, forensic experts dispatched to Pietermaritzburg to probe tavern shooting

Durban — Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has included members of Crime Intelligence, forensic experts and a tactical unit in a team led by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, to probe a shooting that left four people dead and eight hospitalised. People were having drinks at Samukelisiwe Tavern at Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg when a VW Polo arrived and parked outside the tavern.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said two men alighted from the vehicle, entered the tavern and randomly fired shots at the patrons. Gwala said a total of 12 people were shot. “Two people died at the scene, while two others died in hospital. Another eight people are still fighting for their lives in hospital.” Gwala said charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Plessislaer SAPS.

Samukelisiwe Tavern in Pietermaritzburg where 12 people were shot. Two people were declared dead at the scene and two others died in hospital. Picture by Doctor Ngcobo Samukelisiwe Tavern owner Petros Mntambo said he was in an adjacent building when he heard gunshots. “When I peered out I saw the Polo leaving. Since opening the business in 1992 this is the first time an incident has happened,” Mntambo said. Silindile Nsele, a sister of one of the deceased, said when she received a call that her brother Nkosingiphile Nsele, 33, was shot, her family rushed to the tavern only to find that he was dead. “We located his body lying on the floor. We tried to cover him with a blanket but police arrived and told us to leave. The police fired rubber bullets at us, injuring two of my family members. My brother was a good person and did not deserve to die in this manner.”

Msunduzi mayor councillor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said he was concerned that weekly shootings were becoming the norm in the area. He spoke of two shootings in the PMB area recently, saying communities were tired of them. Acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Jomo Sibiya said CCTV footage of the incident was available. He said six bullet shells, one live round and 16 cartridges were discovered at the scene. “We cannot let our province be paraded by criminals. I am concerned about the proliferation of illegal firearms in the hands of the wrong people.”

IFP spokesperson for Community Safety in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Blessed Gwala, said he was concerned that liquor outlets are fast becoming hot spots for criminal activity. Gwala urged the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs to investigate the legality of mushrooming taverns, which have become targets for criminals. He said KZN could not afford to have more liquor outlets, as it already had more than 6 000 of them.

"This is a recipe for disaster, as police officers are far outnumbered. We call for heightened campaigns to ensure safety and compliance. We urge law enforcement to apply strict regulations to taverns and shebeens, particularly with regard to the age of the patrons. We also call for owners to install surveillance cameras and provide maximum security." DA KZN spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, Sharon Hoosen, said: "What kind of society have we become where criminals are taking innocent lives daily? And why are there no consequences for the vast majority of these murderers? The lawlessness within our province must be stopped. People can no longer live in fear." On Sunday, gunmen killed 13 people inside Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto. Ten others were being treated at Chris Baragwanath Hospital for gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Recently, 21 young people died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, in what was initially believed to have been a stampede. Concerns have been raised by DA spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, about the shortage of police detectives in the country. A written reply in Parliament by Police Minister Bheki Cele showed that the number of detectives has decreased by more than 1 300 and that 20% of vehicles allocated to police detectives were not operational as of May 22, 2022.

“With 1 300 less detectives across the country since 2019, it means increased case loads for overworked detectives – the most powerful weapon in the fight against crime. During a recent oversight visit to a police station in Pietermaritzburg, a detective told me that his case load is 280 dockets. No detective should have to carry such an overwhelming burden. It’s no wonder crime is on the rise in South Africa,” Whitfield said. A month ago deputy provincial police commissioner, Major-General Phumelele Makoba, said the 200 police members deployed by the National Stabilisation Team had begun working with local police in high-crime areas such as Umlazi, Inanda, Plessislaer and Emanguzi to reduce crime and arrest wanted suspects. In April 2021, during the deployment of additional police at the Plessislaer SAPS, Cele said the station had high levels of contact crimes that claimed many lives with its major alcohol-consumption problem. He noted that there were more shebeens than spaza shops, schools and churches put together.